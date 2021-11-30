Indian Railways launch theme-based 'Bharat Gaurav Trains'

Indian Railways have introduced “Bharat Gaurav Trains” with effect from November 23. Interested tour operators including Individual, Partnership firm, Company, Society, Trust, Joint Venture, Consortium, Government Agencies can register under “Bharat Gaurav trains” on website www.indianrailways.gov.in .



Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway said “The idea of Bharat Gaurav Trains has been conceptualized to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world. This will give an opportunity to people to visit the various places at an economical cost.”

SALIENT FEATURES OF BHARAT GAURAV TRAINS SCHEME

• The coaches will be allotted to service provider by the Railway Board. The service provider can also purchase coaches directly from Railway’s manufacturing units under Non Railway Customer (NRC) scheme. Service provider can opt for minimum 14 and maximum 20 coaches including 2 luggage cum break vans under this scheme.

• The Service providers will be at liberty to decide business model and tariff for these trains. They will also get train branding rights, naming rights and third party advertisement rights.

• The service providers can also opt for unfurnished coaches and can furnish as per their needs like making suite or saloon or any other specific tourist need.

• The service provider has to pay Right to Use charges to railways annually, the same has been worked out as a fixed rate depending its type and its codal life. However, the service provider need not to pay the Right to use charges, if coaches are purchased through Non Railway Customer from Railways own production units. The other charges fixed and variable worked out for stabling, Haulage and User fee for redeveloped station are applicable. The refundable Security Deposit in the form of Performance Bank Guarantee is also applicable for demand of rake.

• A committee of Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services)-Nodal Officer, Chief Passenger Transportation Manager and Chief Rolling Stock Engineer (Coaching) is formed at Zonal Railway level. The Nodal officer will be the single point of contact to process all requests/ issues related to operation of Tourist Circuit Train.

• These trains will be accorded priority of Mail / Express trains.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 09:50 PM IST