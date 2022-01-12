Indian Railways launch 'Mission Amanat' to help find passengers' lost luggage, details to be posted on official website

If you forgot your luggage on the trains or at station premises, there is no need to worry about it. In its new initiative, the WR has decided that it will start posting the details of these baggage along with photographs are on the official website of Western Railway.

"Under the Mission Amanat initiative, the details of lost luggage along with photos are being posted over the official website of Western Railway. The information is uploaded by RPF in wr.indianrailways.gov.in in the tab of Divisions under the link "Mission Amanat - RPF" said a senior officer of WR.

"Passengers can check whether their luggage which went missing or was lost in railway premises or trains is available at the 'Lost Property Office' centres at stations," further added officials.

In 2021, around 2,000 passengers forget/left behind their luggage (valued around 4.24 Cr) in trains as well as stations of the CR and WRs jurisdictions.

"RPF continues to assist passengers in order to make their journey comfortable. Grievance redressal, recovery of lost luggage and security related calls are some of the key areas where RPF plays an active role," said a senior railway official.

Between January to December 2021, WR Railway RPF returned 1,317 pieces of luggage valued at Rs 2.58 crore to the rightful owners after the completion of legal formalities.

Similarly, 656 pieces of lost luggage valued at Rs 1.66 crore was returned to rightful owners by CR’s RPF in the last year in 2021.

Speaking about these lost luggage cases, a senior RPF official said that passengers in a hurry forget to carry the luggage while boarding the train. Asked about comparatively more cases of passenger belongings in suburban sections, another official said that work pressure, tearing hurry and talking on a mobile phone are some of the reasons why people leave their luggage behind.

Total number of left-behind passengers luggage found in the Jurisdiction of CR and WR in 202--1,973.

Value of passengers left behind luggage retrieved by CR and WR in 2021--Rs 4.24 crore.

Total number of left-behind passengers luggage found in the Jurisdiction of WR in 2021--1,317 (valued Rs 2.58 crore).

Total number of left-behind passengers luggage found in the Jurisdiction of WR in 2021--656 (valued Rs 1.66 crore).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:00 PM IST