Indian Railways Faces Criticism After 92 Derailments Reported From July 2021 To June 2024; Safety Concerns Heightened | Representative Image

In the recent past Indian Railways has reported 92 train derailments, averaging nearly three incidents per month. Of these, 64 involved passenger trains and 28 involved goods trains. On July 30, a tragic derailment of the Mumbai bound Howrah-CSMT Express near Chakradharpur, Jharkhand, resulted in the deaths of two people.

A recent Right To Information (RTI) query has revealed these figures, underscoring the frequency of such incidents. This data indicates that approximately two passenger trains and one goods train have derailed every month from July 7, 2021, to June 17, 2024.

Mumbai based RTI activist Ajay Bose (who sought the information ) has criticized the Indian Railways, questioning their commitment to safety. "Despite claims of prioritizing train safety, the number of accidents suggests otherwise. There's a critical need to enhance safety standards," Bose stated.

Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav also voiced concerns about railway safety. He criticized the government for its inadequate response to frequent accidents. "With seven train accidents in just 13 days, the situation is dire. Railway coaches have become moving coffins," Yadav expressed on social media platform 'X' on Tuesday.

Recent incidents have further underscored these safety issues. On July 30, a tragic derailment of the Howrah-CSMT Express near Chakradharpur, Jharkhand, resulted in the deaths of two people. The accident occurred around 3:45 a.m. and involved several derailed coaches.

The previous day, on July 29, a goods train derailed in the railway yard at Mancheswar station in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Fortunately, this incident, which happened at 1:35 a.m., did not result in any casualties or property damage.

Further compounding concerns, a goods train derailment was reported on July 27 at Boisar railway station. Social media user Manu (@mshahi0024) highlighted this incident, criticizing the lack of accountability and frequent derailments. Additionally, on July 19, a goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations of Western Railway. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries.

"These incidents highlight an urgent need for reform and improved safety measures within Indian Railways to prevent further accidents and ensure passenger safety" further added Ajay Bose.