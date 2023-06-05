Indian Railways Faces Alarming Shortage Of Personnel In Key Departments; Check Details

Representative image | FPJ

Mumbai: In a reply presented to the Rajya Sabha in December 2022, the Indian government revealed the critical issue of vacant positions within the Indian Railways. The railway system continues to grapple with an extensive shortage of personnel, with a staggering number of posts lying vacant in various departments.

Department-wise vacancies

Accounts Department: The account department bears the highest burden, with an alarming 12,455 vacancies.

Administrative Department: The administrative department closely follows with 4,227 vacancies.

Civil Engineering Department: Responsible for maintaining and developing railway infrastructure, the civil engineering department faces a shortage of 87,654 personnel.

Electrical Department: The electrical department urgently requires 38,096 professionals.

Mechanical Department: The mechanical department lacks a significant workforce, with 64,346 vacancies.

Medical Department: The medical department, crucial for ensuring well-being, has 5,193 positions waiting to be filled.

Personnel Department: The personnel department reveals a shortfall of 3,944 staff members.

Security Department: The security department faces a shortage of 9,068 personnel.

Signal & Telecommunication Department: Urgently requiring 14,815 employees.

Store Department: The store department struggles with 8,881 vacancies.

Traffic Department: Responsible for managing train flow and operations, the traffic department grapples with a staggering shortage of 62,264 personnel. Among these, 578 vacancies remain in miscellaneous posts, further exacerbating the strain on the Indian Railways.

Impact and call for action

The persisting vacancies in these crucial departments of the Indian Railways have severe implications for the overall functioning and efficiency of the country's transportation network. It not only puts additional stress on existing employees but also hampers the ability to provide reliable and safe services to passengers.

Pravin Vajpeyee, Assistant General Secretary of the National Federation of Indian Railway, emphasised the need for immediate action to address this alarming staff shortage. The government and railway authorities must expedite the recruitment process and implement effective strategies to attract qualified candidates. Timely appointments in these vacant positions will enhance the overall functioning of the railway system, ensuring passenger safety and convenience.

Vajpeyee further emphasised the importance of rectifying this staffing crisis to safeguard the future of the Indian Railways, which has long been considered the lifeline of the nation. Swift and decisive action is necessary to maintain the vitality of this vital mode of transportation.

Zone wise Vacant positions in Group-C of Indian Railways (As on December 9, 2022)

Central Railway - 28,653

East Railway - 30,141

East Central Railway - 14,723

East Coast Railway - 10,043

Metro Railway - 935

North Railway - 38,754

Northern Central Railway - 18,509

North East Railway - 14,074

Northeast Frontier Railway - 15,672

North Western Railway - 15,184

Southern Railway - 22,506

South Central Railway - 17,068

South Eastern Railway - 17,579

South East Central Railway - 8,106

South Western Railway - 6,619

West Railway - 30,476

West Central Railway - 11,559

Other Units - 12,343

New recruitments made by Indian Railways in Group-C in the last 5 years (December 9, 2022)

2017-18 ----- 24462

2018-19 ----- 16953

2019-20 ----- 127067

2020-21 ---- 5450

2021-22 ------ 4612