Indian Railways: 89% Of Reserved Train Tickets Booked Online As Counter Sales Shrink To 11% |

The Ministry of Railways has said that nearly 89% of reserved train tickets were booked online over the past one year, while ticket bookings at railway reservation counters dropped to just 11%. The figures highlight the growing shift towards digital ticketing across the Indian Railways network.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that strict measures introduced for online ticket booking have resulted in online reservations accounting for the overwhelming majority of ticket sales between June 2025 and June 2026, Indian Express reports.

A clear shift towards digital ticketing

According to the data shared by the ministry, a total of 65.08 crore reserved train tickets were booked during the one-year period from June 2025 to June 2026. Of these, around 57.90 crore tickets were booked through online platforms, accounting for 89% of all reservations.

In comparison, only 7.18 crore reserved tickets were booked through railway reservation counters, making up the remaining 11% of total bookings. The figures indicate that passengers are increasingly opting for digital booking channels, following the enforcement of stricter measures for online ticketing.

Numbers reflect changing passenger preferences

The latest ticketing data suggests that online booking has become the preferred mode for most railway passengers. While reservation counters continue to serve a section of travellers, their share in reserved ticket bookings has reduced significantly compared to online platforms.

The data covers the period from June 2025 to June 2026 and reflects booking trends after the implementation of strict measures for online ticket booking, according to the Ministry of Railways.