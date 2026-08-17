Indian-Origin Arshdeep Singh Dang Becomes UK's First Sikh RAF Fighter Pilot Since World War II | X - gurinipspb

Indian-origin Flight Lieutenant Arshdeep Singh Dang, 28, from Punjab has become the first Sikh to graduate as a fighter pilot in Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) since World War II.

Dang graduated at a fast jet pilot ceremony at RAF Valley in North Wales on Friday, Aug 14. The RAF said he was the first Sikh trainee to graduate on the Texan aircraft at 4 Flying Training School under the UK Military Flying Training System, although he was not the first Sikh to graduate from Basic Flying Training. His achievement marks a significant milestone for Sikh representation in the RAF's modern fighter pilot ranks.

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From Chandigarh To The RAF

Born in Chandigarh in 1998, Dang moved to the UK with his family when he was six. His father, Jagdeep Singh Dang, is from Ludhiana, while his mother, Gagandeep Kaur, is from Amritsar. The family now lives in Southall, England,TNIE reports.

Dang studied mathematics and philosophy at the University of Bristol before completing officer training in February 2022. He went on to complete elementary flying training in 2023 and later served in Cyprus.

Making The Fast Jet Cut

Dang was selected for the fast jet stream in 2024, setting him on the path towards becoming a fighter pilot. He began fast jet lead-in training in March 2025, followed by basic fast jet training in July that year.

He was sent solo to Texas in October and passed his wings test in July 2026. The progression reflects years of training through different stages, culminating in his graduation as a fighter pilot.

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Another Year Before Frontline Fighters

Dang's training, however, is not over. He will now undergo another year of intensive training before progressing to frontline fighter aircraft.

His graduation is notable not only for the personal milestone it represents but also for its place in the RAF's history. From leaving Chandigarh as a six-year-old to earning his wings in Britain, Dang's journey has now taken him another step closer to flying frontline fighter aircraft.