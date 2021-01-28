Indian Newspaper Day 2021: Significance, History - All you need to know

A newspaper carries great significance no matter how much the trends and scenarios change.

The first-ever newspaper in India was called 'Hickey's Bengal Gazette', also known as 'Calcutta General Advertiser'.

It was printed on 29th January 1780 in Kolkata which was the capital of India at that time.

During the time when a news took days to reach the target audience, newspapers changed how things functioned.

Print was the only medium which was not unaffordable and carried relevant information.

Hickey's Bengal Gazette was the first newspaper to be printed in Asia. It's publication was stopped in 1782 as the British were aware of the damage the newspapers could do to their regime.

Founded by an Irishman named James Augustus Hicky, the newspaper was known for expressing everything freely in an unbiased manner which didn't go down well with the British.

Hickey's Bengal Gazette was a weekly newspaper but its inception started the much needed change. News started reaching every household and it was a major step towards brining the common man closer to the ones in power.

Newspapers carrying visuals and research backed powerful articles played a major role in transforming the way people perceived everything. It became easier for the public to analyze what was beneficial for them and what was not.

On 29th January, it is important to pay tributes to the print media industry which played a huge role in erasing myths and inspiring younger generations to bring a positive change in the society.