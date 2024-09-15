 Indian Navy Women Officers Get Ready To Circumnavigate The Globe On Sailboat
The Indian Navy has unveiled a logo for Navika Sagar Parikrama II, the circumnavigation expedition, which it has described as a "grueling voyage requiring extreme skills, physical fitness and mental alertness". Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K will soon begin the expedition.

Manas Joshi, September 15, 2024
article-image
Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K (pictured above) of the Indian Navy will soon begin the challenging expedition | Indian Navy

Two women officers of the Indian Navy are preparing to circumnavigate the globe aboard INSV Tarini, an Indian Navy sailboat. The Navy on Sunday made an official announcement about this and also unveiled a logo for the expedition - Navika Sagar Parikrama II. The women officers: Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K have been preparing for the mission for last three years, said the navy. It said that circumnavigation will begin 'very shortly'.

Both officers have been mentored by ace circumnavigator, and Golden Globe Race hero, Commander Abhilash Tomy (Retd.). He himself circumnavigated the globe in a solo, non-stop expedition in 2013.

The woman officers have previously been part of the six member crew which participated in a trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year. They also undertook an expedition from Goa to Sri Vijaya Puram (previously Port Blair) and back in double handed mode.

Then then also took a sortie from Goa to Port Louis in Mauritius in dual handed mode.

'A gruelling voyage'

"Sagar Parikrama would be a grueling voyage requiring extreme skills, physical fitness and mental alertness. The officers have been training rigorously and gained thousands of miles of experience under their belt," said Indian Navy in its statement.

The navy unveiled a logo for Navika Sagar Parikrama II.

The logo of Navika Sagar Parikrama II

The logo of Navika Sagar Parikrama II | Indian Navy

India's Zorawar Light Tank Successfully Completes Trial; Here Is All You Need To Know
"The octagonal shape in the centre depicts the Indian Navy, while the sun signifies a celestial body and the compass, guiding the sailors through the challenging seas. The sail boat making its way through vastness of the ocean symbolises the spirit of adventure and resilience of the voyagers." said Navy in its statement.

