Indian Navy Unveils INS Malvan's Bagh Nakha Crest Ahead Of Commissioning; Indigenous ASW Warship To Join Fleet On July 22 | Video | X

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Saturday unveiled the crest of INS Malvan, featuring the formidable Bagh Nakha.

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The Bagh Nakha, a traditional claw-shaped weapon, symbolises courage, agility, and audacity. It reflects the ship's resolve to remain vigilant and strike with precision in safeguarding India's maritime frontiers, the Navy said.

The Indian Navy will commission Malvan, the second of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), on July 22, 2026.

The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, in the presence of Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. Senior naval officers, representatives from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, veterans, and distinguished guests will also attend the event.

Built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, Malvan reflects India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in modern naval shipbuilding and design. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the ship highlights India's growing capabilities in warship design, construction, and integration.

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Compact yet formidable, the ship embodies agility, precision, and endurance -- qualities essential for operations in shallow waters. The commissioning of Malvan marks the continued induction of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combat vessels, the Navy said.

The Indian Navy will also host Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi from July 20 to 23.

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The four-day multinational training engagement will be conducted in partnership with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) under the aegis of the Indian Navy-led Combined Task Force 154 (CTF 154), the CMF's dedicated Training Task Force.

The event will bring together personnel from CMF partner nations for professional maritime security training, practical experience, and the exchange of best practices. Through its association with the Combined Maritime Forces, a multinational maritime partnership comprising more than 40 nations, the Indian Navy continues to contribute to regional capacity building and collective maritime security.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)