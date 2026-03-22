Indian Navy To Commission Indigenous Stealth Frigate Taragiri (F41) On April 3

The homegrown Taragiri (F41) stealth frigate, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and featuring a cutting-edge weapon suite including supersonic missiles, is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on April 3 at Visakhapatnam, officials said on Saturday.

The ceremony, to be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will serve as a testament to the nation’s journey toward becoming a completely self-reliant naval power, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

Part Of Advanced Project 17A Class

As the fourth platform of the Project 17A class, Taragiri is a 6,670-tonne embodiment of the ‘Make in India’ spirit and the sophisticated engineering capabilities of indigenous shipyards, the ministry observed.

This frigate represents a generational leap over earlier designs, offering a sleeker form and a significantly reduced radar cross-section that allows it to operate with lethal stealth.

Boost To Indigenous Defence Ecosystem

With indigenous content exceeding 75%, the ship highlights the maturity of a domestic industrial ecosystem that now spans over 200 micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Advanced Propulsion And Performance

Driven by a combined diesel or gas (CODOG) propulsion plant, Taragiri is designed for high-speed and high-endurance operations.