'Indian Navy Eyes AI And Quantum Technology To Boost Warfighting Capabilities': Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar | VIDEO

Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Vice-Chief of Naval Staff, outlined the Indian Navy’s focus on AI, quantum technology and advanced systems to strengthen future warfighting capabilities | AI Generated File Image (PTI)

New Delhi, October 19, 2026: The Indian Navy is looking to strengthen its capabilities across air, underwater and emerging technology domains, including artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technology, Vice-Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar said on Monday, October 19.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kochhar said the Navy aims to become a multi-domain network force. He stressed that the focus is not only on adopting new technologies but also on improving operational capabilities to meet future challenges.

West Asia Crisis Keeps Navy On Alert

Speaking about the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its impact on India's maritime interests, Kochhar said the situation has kept the Navy actively engaged in planning and deployments, PTI reported.

VIDEO | Delhi: At the curtain-raiser press conference for Swavlamban 2026, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Ajay Kochhar says, "Swavlamban is the Indian Navy's flagship programme for innovation and indigenisation. The seminar will be held at the Manekshaw Centre on October 26 and 27. As the Navy prepares for its fifth edition, our objective remains to bring India's technological talent and capabilities closer to the Navy's operational needs and translate indigenous innovation into practical capabilities at sea. I would like to acknowledge the unstinting support of the Government of India, the Ministry of Defence, the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers and the Defence Innovation Organisation. Their wholehearted backing has made Swavlamban a collective, whole-of-nation effort, strengthened indigenous defence innovation and helped build a truly Aatmanirbhar Navy." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2026

“Ongoing crises have kept us engaged, in terms of both thinking and deployment,” he said.

He also highlighted the Navy's Operation Urja Suraksha, under which several ships have been safely escorted to Indian shores amid attacks in critical sea lanes. The operation underlines the importance of protecting maritime routes during periods of regional instability.

Lessons From Conflicts Shape Future Plans

Kochhar said recent conflicts have highlighted the need for the Navy to adapt to changing methods of warfare. He pointed to autonomous systems and artificial intelligence as technologies that are becoming increasingly important in modern naval operations.

The Navy is also looking at counter-unmanned aircraft systems (counter-UAS) and quantum technology as part of its future capabilities. These developments reflect the growing importance of advanced technology in strengthening maritime security and preparing for new threats.

Technology Beyond The Battlefield

“If I look forward, it also includes counter-UAS (unmanned aircraft system), use of quantum technology, which is a field that will be unfolding very soon in the future. All these, we are very cognisant of,” Kochhar said.

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He also emphasised that conflicts alone do not determine the Navy's future. His remarks suggest that technological progress and long-term preparedness are equally important as the force works towards becoming more capable across multiple domains.

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