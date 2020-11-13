Indian Naval Academy trainee alleges bias after punishment for 'kissing', says male cadet got off easy: Report

A woman trainee officer cadet in Kerala has approached the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) seeking reinstatement at the Indian Naval Academy after being charged with physical intimacy with a fellow cadet. Citing discrimination since the male cadet has been handed a lighter punishment, the woman cadet has asked her punishment to be revoked, reports the Indian Express.

According to the report by Indian Express, the woman trainee officer cadet said, in the past there have been instances where a lesser punishment was awarded for a similar offence. The AFT proceedings noted that a show-cause notice was issued to the woman cadet in May 2020 on why she should not be withdrawn from training and discharged from naval service.

The woman cadet was undergoing training at the naval academy in 2019-20 and was relegated during the third term on disciplinary grounds for indulging in physical intimacy with another trainee.