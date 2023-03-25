Indian Medical Association to observe 'Black Day' on March 27 to protest against Rajasthan's Right To Health Bill

ANI

Indian Medical Association in a letter on Saturday informed that it is going to organise a Black Day on March 27 to protest against the ‘Right To Health Bill’ introduced by the Rajasthan Government.

In every state, doctors will observe Black Day by wearing black badges, the letter stated.

Amid strong protest of private doctors and medical professionals and dissent by the opposition on the Right to Health bill, the Rajasthan Assembly passed the bill with a voice vote earlier on Tuesday.

Rajasthan govt bats for the bill

The Medical and Health minister of the state Parsadi Lal Meena had said that the government is determined to provide better health facilities to the public and that it has tried to incorporate all the suggestions made by the doctors and the opposition in the bill so the agitation of the doctors is not justified.

However, opposition BJP leaders raised questions asking that how can the government compel the private hospitals that have not taken any concessions from the government to come under the purview of the bill?

Provisions of the bill

The bill provides that every resident in the State of Rajasthan shall have the right to have adequate relevant information about the nature, and cause of illness, proposed investigations and care, expected results of treatment, possible complications, and expected costs and to

to avail of free OPD services, IPD services consultation, drugs, diagnostics, emergency transport, procedure, and emergency care as provided by all public health institutions accordingly to their level of health care.

The bill also has the provision to have emergency treatment and care for an accidental emergency without prepayment of requisite fees or charges in private hospitals and if the patient does not pay requisite charges, the government will reimburse them.

New Grievance Redressal System

A Grievances Redressal Mechanism has also been envisaged in the bill in which a specified web portal and helpline center will be established where a complaint may be made on denial of services and infringement of rights provided under this Act. The concerned officer shall respond to the complainant within the next 24 hours.

The bill provides for a fine of up to ₹10000 for the first contravention of any provisions of the bill and up to ₹25000 for the subsequent contraventions.

Read Also MP chapter of IMA condemns lathi-charge on docs protesting Rajasthan Right to Health Bill