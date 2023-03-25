MP chapter of IMA condemns lathi-charge on docs protesting Rajasthan Right to Health Bill

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state chapter of Indian Medical Association condemned the lathi-charge by police on doctors and managers of private hospitals protesting the 'Rajasthan Right to Health Bill' in Jaipur. Several doctors were injured in the incident.

The Rajasthan Right to Health Bill gives every resident of the state the right to avail free Out Patient Department (OPD) services and In Patient Department (IPD) services at all public health facilities and select private facilities.

Rajasthan state government said that people will get better health facilities through this bill, while private hospitals say that they will be forced to provide treatment if this bill is passed.

Doctors of private hospitals are opposing this bill by calling it 'right to kill'. The doctors had earlier held talks with the government but it did not yield any positive result. There is provision of Rs 10,000 fine and Rs 25,000 later on if any private doctor refuses for treatment.

Indian Medical Association president Dr Narendra Rathore said that if action is not taken against the officials responsible for lathi charge, IMA will launch agitation.