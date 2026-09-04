Indian Man Dies At Bangladesh Border After Family Visit, Body Sent Home After 3 Days

Petrapole station |Representational image |

The body of a 55-year-old Indian national, Gautam Mistry, was repatriated to India on Friday, two days after he died of a suspected stroke at the Benapole checkpost in Bangladesh's Jessore district.

Mistry fell ill at Benapole

According to a report by Dhaka Tribune, Mistry had travelled to Barisal with his wife for a two-week visit to relatives. The couple was returning to India when Mistry suddenly fell ill after getting out of their vehicle at Benapole.

His wife, Jahanara Mistry, took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. However, she was unable to immediately take his body back to India as several documents and clearances were required because the death occurred on the Bangladeshi side of the border.

Clearances obtained for repatriation

After obtaining the hospital-issued death certificate, a copy of the general diary (GD) filed with the local police and clearance from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Jahanara was able to complete the repatriation process.

The body crossed into India through the Petrapole immigration point via Benapole at around 10:30 am on Friday.

Benapole Immigration Officer-in-Charge Saifur Rahman said the required clearance was issued after the embassy granted permission.

Jahanara thanks people in Bangladesh

Jahanara expressed gratitude to people in Bangladesh for helping her financially and assisting with transportation and the handling of her husband's body during the difficult ordeal.