Indian Embassy Hosts Capitol Hill Exhibition Honouring Pahalgam Attack Victims And Exposing Cross-Border Terror Networks |

The Indian Embassy hosted an exhibition in the United States capital to commemorate the victims of the 2025 Pahalgam attack and highlight the devastating impact of cross-border terrorism targeting India, particularly by Pakistan-backed terror groups. The exhibition was inaugurated by India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

The primary objective of the exhibition was to pay tribute to the 26 victims of the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and to underscore the role of Pakistan-based groups. Around 19 members of the U.S. Congress, along with administrative officials and members of the Indian diaspora, attended the event and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening India–U.S. counter-terrorism cooperation.

The digital exhibition also showcased major terrorist attacks from around the world, including the 1993 Mumbai bombings and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It identified the terrorist organisations responsible for these incidents, including several Pakistan-based individuals and groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba.

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Sharing images of the event on social media platform X on April 23, the Indian Embassy stated, “A special exhibition titled ‘The Human Cost of Terrorism’ was hosted on Capitol Hill today, marking the solemn anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack and honouring the memory of its innocent victims.”

In a statement to the media in Mumbai, the Embassy added, “We are deeply appreciative of the presence of 19 Members of the United States Congress, administration officials, diaspora leaders, and other U.S. partners, whose participation underscored a shared resolve to strengthen the India–U.S. counter-terrorism partnership and to stand united in the global fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

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During the event, Kwatra condemned terrorism in all its forms and reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly articulated India’s unwavering resolve to combat and defeat terrorism. He emphasised that countries around the world must come together with determination to defeat terrorism.

On the occasion, U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman called for stronger action by Pakistan against groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. He stated, “The attackers, identified as The Resistance Front, targeted innocent people, reportedly separating victims by religion. The group is widely seen as linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, which has found sanctuary in Pakistan.”