Indian Drone Accidentally Hit Pakistan’s Kirana Hills During Operation Sindoor, Says Ex-CDS Anil Chauhan - VIDEO

An Indian loitering munition did strike Pakistan’s Kirana Hills during Operation Sindoor last year, but the hit was accidental, former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has said.

Speaking at an event at the Vivekananda Centre in New Delhi, Chauhan explained that Indian forces had deployed loitering munitions to search for radars around Sargodha and Kirana Hills, a strategically significant military area located around 10 km north of Sargodha.

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According to Chauhan, the munition, likely an Israeli-designed Harop drone, had a limited flight endurance. After failing to locate a radar target within its operating time, it ultimately struck one of the hills in the area.

Chauhan said the Indian military had not deliberately targeted Kirana Hills, addressing earlier questions surrounding reports of a strike near the site, which is regarded as an important nuclear-related military location in Pakistan.

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The former CDS also revealed that the Indian Air Force had received clearance to strike Skardu in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during the operation. However, the mission was abandoned because of adverse weather conditions.

He said the Air Force chief had sought approval for an attack on Sargodha while also identifying additional targets. Skardu was subsequently cleared as one of them, but deteriorating weather forced the IAF to switch to Bholari.

The subsequent strike on a hangar at Bholari became one of the most prominent attacks of the May 10 air campaign. Satellite imagery showed extensive damage to the structure, including a large breach in its roof and debris scattered around the facility.