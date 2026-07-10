Indian Diaspora In US Targeted By Scammers Posing As Diplomats; Embassy Issues Fresh Warning

Members of the Indian diaspora welcome PM Narendra Modi in Washington, DC, during his 2025 US visit. | Representational image

Indian diplomatic missions in the United States are witnessing a sharp rise in complaints from members of the Indian diaspora who are being targeted by fraudsters posing as embassy and consulate officials, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the report, Indian missions receive several complaints every week from people who receive fraudulent calls from scammers using spoofed US phone numbers to impersonate diplomats. The callers allegedly demand money for expediting travel documents or falsely claim that the victim's India-based mobile number has been linked to criminal or terrorist activities.

Embassy warns diaspora

Officials told the newspaper that the issue has persisted for the past seven to eight months, with embassy staff spending considerable time responding to complaints and assisting victims. In response, Indian missions have issued advisories and urged the diaspora to remain cautious when receiving unsolicited calls claiming to be from diplomatic officials.

Several Indian-Americans have also shared their experiences on Reddit, describing convincing scams in which callers claimed to represent the Indian Consulate or Embassy. In one instance, a victim was told that a SIM card issued in their name had been used for fraudulent activities and was pressured to pay money to resolve a fabricated police investigation.

AI-driven scams on the rise

According to the report, government data shows complaints involving Indian-Americans in the US surged from just eight cases in 2024 to 613 in 2025.

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Experts attributed the rise to advancements in Artificial Intelligence, voice cloning and caller ID spoofing, which have made impersonation scams increasingly sophisticated.

The Indian Embassy in Washington stated that it is working with US authorities, issuing public advisories and reminding the diaspora that embassy officials never seek money or sensitive personal information over the phone.