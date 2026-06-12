Indian Consulate In Toronto Warns Citizens Against Rising Phone Scam Attempts

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The Indian Consulate in Toronto has issued a public advisory warning Indian citizens in Canada about a surge in fraudulent phone calls and messages from scammers impersonating consular officials.

According to the advisory, fraudsters are using spoofed phone numbers to falsely present themselves as representatives of the Indian Consulate or other official authorities. They allegedly contact individuals under the pretext of discussing matters related to Canadian visas, permanent residency (PR), immigration status, or employment opportunities.

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The consulate said many victims are pressured into sharing sensitive personal information or making payments after being intimidated or lured with false promises. In some cases, callers claim that recipients face legal or immigration-related consequences unless they comply with their demands.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the Consulate General of India in Toronto urged Indian nationals to remain vigilant and avoid trusting unsolicited calls claiming to be from official sources. It stressed that individuals should not disclose personal documents, financial details, or make any payments in response to suspicious communications.

The advisory comes amid increasing reports of spoofing scams targeting members of the Indian community in Canada. Authorities have appealed to the public to verify the authenticity of any communication before taking action and to remain cautious of requests involving money or confidential information.

Indian citizens who receive such fraudulent calls or messages have been advised to immediately report the incidents to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and local law enforcement agencies. The consulate reiterated that prompt reporting can help prevent further victimisation and assist authorities in tackling organised fraud networks operating through impersonation and deception.