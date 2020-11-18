Indian Army sets up upgraded living facilities for troops in eastern Ladakh, can now dig in for a long haul

New Delhi: With the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh showing no signs of immediate resolution, the Indian Army has set up modern habitats equipped with facilities for thousands of its troops deployed in the high-altitude region currently in the grip of a harsh winter, government sources said on Wednesday.

The habitats have been provided with proper heating, as the region receives up to 40 feet of snow after November every year, while temperatures can go as low as minus 40 degree Celsius in the winter months, they said.

"In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, the Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector," said a source.

Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions, as multiple rounds of talks between India and China have failed to yield any concrete outcome to resolve the military standoff that erupted in early May. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.

"Apart from the smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitats with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops," the source said.

The frontline troops are being accommodated in heated tents, as per tactical considerations of their deployment, sources said.

In addition, adequate civil infrastructure has also been identified to cater to any emergent requirements, they added.