Indian Army destroys 3 mortar shells of Pakistan Army

Poonch: Indian Army has destroyed three mortar shells of the Pakistan Army which were found after the recent ceasefire violation in Karmara village of Poonch.
The Army destroyed three mortar shells of 120 mm each. Pakistan had on Monday violated ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch. The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani side took place at about 3:45 pm.
The Indian Army had on Sunday used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into the Indian Territory.
