 Indian Army, Assam Rifles, & Other Security Agencies Seize 29 Weapons, IEDs, Ammunition, & Other War-Like Stores In Week-Long Manipur Operation
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Imphal: In a week-long joint operation, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces recovered 29 weapons, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), ammunition, and other war-like stores (WLS) from several districts of Manipur, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Monday.

Security forces recovered weapons, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), ammunition, and other war-like stores from both the hill and valley regions from Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi. Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, and Kakching districts of Manipur, the ministry added.

About The Seizure

As per the release, acting on specific information regarding the presence of arms and ammunition in general areas of Samukom Village in Tengnoupal District, Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched a coordinated search operation on 04 November 2024 and recovered two large Pompi guns, grenades, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), explosive material, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

In the general area Uyok, Bishnupur district one 7.62mm SLR rifle, one .303 rifle, two Single Bore Barrel (SBBL) guns, one 9mm pistol, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores were recovered in a joint operation led by Assam Rifles. From the Thingom area of Yangoi Lambi, Imphal West District Assam Rifles recovered one 9mm carbine machine gun, one grenade launcher, one 9mm pistol, grenades, and ammunition on 08 November, the ministry said.

"On Nov 9, one .303 Rifle, two Pistols, six 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifles, One .22 Rifle and ammunition recovered from L Khonomphai village Jungles in Sangaikot of Churachandpur district and one 5.56mm INSAS Rifle, one point 303 rifle, two SBBL guns, two 0.22 pistols, two improvised projectile launchers, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores from S Choungoubung and the Maohing of Kangpokpi district," the ministry said.

On Nov 10, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and BSF launched an intelligence-based operation to recover arms and ammunition from general area Utangpokpi in Kakching District and recovered one 0.22 Rifle, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

"The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal. The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region," it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

