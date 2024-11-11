 Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Encounter With CRPF In Jiribam, 1 Personnel Injured; VIDEO
Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Encounter With CRPF In Jiribam, 1 Personnel Injured; VIDEO

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
CRPF in action during the encounter with militants in Jiribam, Manipur, where 11 militants were killed | Representational Image

Jiribam (Manipur), November 11: Eleven suspected militants have been killed in an encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force in Jiribam area of Manipur on Monday, sources said. According to the sources, a CRPF personnel is also critically injured in the encounter.

Earlier, Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh asserted that they want peace and normalcy to return to the state, adding that these are very challenging times and they have been trying to tackle it with the best possible strength.

Warning: Disturbing Video Viewer's Discretion Advised

Speaking to the media after attending the 133rd Manipur Police raising day, DGP Rajiv Singh said, "These are very challenging times but we have been but we have been trying to tackle with best possible strength which we have and with the cooperation of everybody including the security agencies."

"There are some problems which we will resolve very soon because we also want peace and normalcy comeback to the state as quickly as possible. If you see in the last one and a half year, things have definitely improved. Violence, deaths and injuries have come down. There are sporadic incidents of arson and firing, but all the security forces are alert and everybody is on the job to see that nothing escalates," he added.

Notably on October 15, a group of elected members of the state's Assembly representing Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities discussed the current scenario in the state and appealed to the people of the state to shun violence.

The move marks the first direct discussions between Kuki, Meitei and Naga representatives, highlighting the Centre's commitment to facilitating dialogue between the fractured communities.

article-image

The talks, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, were held in the national capital in the presence of senior officials of the ministry and MLAs and ministers of Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

