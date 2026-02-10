 Indian Airlines Served 352 Show Cause Notices By DGCA Over Last 2 Years, Reveals Civil Aviation Ministry
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndian Airlines Served 352 Show Cause Notices By DGCA Over Last 2 Years, Reveals Civil Aviation Ministry

Indian Airlines Served 352 Show Cause Notices By DGCA Over Last 2 Years, Reveals Civil Aviation Ministry

Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued 352 show cause notices to commercial airlines in 2024–25, penalising 139 cases and warning 113, data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation revealed in the Rajya Sabha, with the highest number served on the Air India Group and IndiGo.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Aviation regulator intensifies oversight as hundreds of compliance notices are served to Indian airlines | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 10: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued 352 show cause notices to scheduled commercial airlines in 2024 and 2025. The aviation regulator penalised Indian airlines in 139 of these cases and issued warnings in 113 cases.

Data tabled in Rajya Sabha

The information was revealed in the latest data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in the Rajya Sabha on Monday while replying to a question by Member of Parliament Saket Gokhale.

Airlines-wise break-up

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Weekly Bandra Terminus–Okha Special Trains Until End Of March; Check Details
Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Weekly Bandra Terminus–Okha Special Trains Until End Of March; Check Details
PAK Vs USA: Sahibzada Farhan Warms Up For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash With Half-Century In Colombo
PAK Vs USA: Sahibzada Farhan Warms Up For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash With Half-Century In Colombo
MSEDCL Urges Consumers To Adopt Smart Meters, Citing Accuracy, Rebates And Transparency Benefits
MSEDCL Urges Consumers To Adopt Smart Meters, Citing Accuracy, Rebates And Transparency Benefits
'How Big Is Too Big?': Man Brings Banner-Sized Boarding Pass To Airport As Prank, Leaves Staff In Splits - Watch Video
'How Big Is Too Big?': Man Brings Banner-Sized Boarding Pass To Airport As Prank, Leaves Staff In Splits - Watch Video

According to the data, the highest number of notices were issued to the Air India Group, including 84 to Air India, 65 to Air India Express and seven to AIX Connect, which has now merged into Air India Express. IndiGo, which is India’s largest carrier according to market share, was issued 98 notices over the two years.

Similarly, SpiceJet was issued 45 notices, Alliance Air 23, Akasa Air 17, Fly Big 12, and one show cause notice was issued to Star Air.

Penalties and suspensions

Among the 352 cases in which notices were issued to commercial airlines, the DGCA penalised them in 139 cases, which is 40 per cent of the total notices, and issued warnings in 113 cases. In 33 cases, the regulator ordered suspension, while in 15 cases, approvals were withdrawn.

Also Watch:

Read Also
DGCA Silence On December 2025 Data Sparks Industry Anxiety Following Indigo Crisis
article-image

Regulatory monitoring

“Real-time monitoring of surveillance activities is carried out by DGCA through the MIS portal available on the eGCA portal,” stated Minister Mohol in a written reply.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget Session 2026: Om Birla To Not Attend Lok Sabha Until No-Confidence Motion Disposed - Report
Budget Session 2026: Om Birla To Not Attend Lok Sabha Until No-Confidence Motion Disposed - Report
Indian Airlines Served 352 Show Cause Notices By DGCA Over Last 2 Years, Reveals Civil Aviation...
Indian Airlines Served 352 Show Cause Notices By DGCA Over Last 2 Years, Reveals Civil Aviation...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir
‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir