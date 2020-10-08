Indian Air Force Day 2020: IAF launches mobile app called ‘MY IAF’

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff launched a mobile application ‘MY IAF’ at Air HQs Vayu Bhawan in August this year as a part of Digital India initiative. The application developed in association with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) provides career related information and details for those desirous of joining the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The user friendly format of the app serves as a single digital platform interfacing the users with the details of selection procedure, training curriculum, pay and perks, etc., for both officers and airmen in the IAF. The application is available in Google Play store for android phones, is linked to IAF social media platforms and games and also provides glimpses into the history and stories of valour in the IAF.