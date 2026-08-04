'India Won’t Accept Attempts To Trample Its Diverse Identities': Rahul Gandhi | Video

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said every state in India has the right to preserve and express its own culture, history and language, asserting that the country would never accept attempts to trample on its diverse identities.

Gandhi was speaking at the launch of the book Vaiko in Parliament, where he criticised what he described as attempts to impose a single version of history, language and culture on the country.

“Every state has the right to express itself. Every state has the right to its own culture, the right to its own history, the right to its own language,” Gandhi said.

He alleged that some people who do not understand the languages and cultures of different parts of India dismiss their histories and identities as irrelevant.

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Gandhi cited Tamil, Marathi, Bengali and Malayalam-speaking communities while making his point, saying that the histories and cultural expressions of these regions cannot be disregarded.

He further alleged that there was an attempt to portray the history and imagination associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the only version that matters.

“The only language, the only history that is important, relevant is the one ascribed by the RSS. This is really what the fight is about,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also linked the issue to student protests, saying that young people were opposing attempts to undermine India’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

He asserted that India’s pluralistic character would not allow any of its cultures, languages or histories to be “trampled” by anyone.

“India will never accept any of its cultures, any of its languages, any of its histories to be trampled by anybody,” Gandhi said.