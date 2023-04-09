India witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, states mandate masks and urge caution

'Don't panic but exercise caution': PMC on rising COVID-19 cases | PTI

Several states in India have mandated masks again and advised caution as there is a significant rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting and urged states to stay alert and review health facility preparedness. A nationwide mock drill is planned to assess the emergency preparedness of public and private hospitals.

Government preparedness after the spike

The health minister assured that the government is prepared to deal with the recent spike in infections. Critical care arrangements, including ICU beds and oxygen supply, are in place. There is a weekly review of preparedness. However, the health minister acknowledged the need to be alert to the possibility of a fourth wave of the pandemic.

State measures

Haryana has made wearing face masks mandatory in public places as a precautionary measure, while Kerala has made masks mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly, and those with lifestyle diseases. Puducherry has made mask wearing compulsory in public places with immediate effect. Uttar Pradesh has issued a directive to ensure the screening of international passengers at all airports and send all positive samples for genome sequencing. In Delhi, hospitals, polyclinics, and dispensaries have been instructed to scale up testing.

What do medical experts suggest?

Medical experts suggest that the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the surge in the national capital. They maintain that there is no need to panic and advise people to follow COVID-appropriate behavior and get booster shots of the vaccines.

The rise in COVID-19 cases in India has led to various measures by the government and state administrations. While there is preparedness and caution, people must also take responsibility by following COVID-appropriate behavior to keep themselves and others safe.