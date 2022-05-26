India will support economic recovery in Sri Lanka: PM Modi in Chennai

PM Modi | Photo: ANI

India will continue to stand with the people of Sri Lanka and support democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Chennai during his visit today.

Modi, who launched various projects and laid the foundation for schemes entailing a cumulative investment of Rs 31,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, said Sri Lanka is passing through difficult times.

“I am sure you are concerned with the developments there. As a close friend and neighbour, India is providing all possible support to Sri Lanka. This includes financial support, fuel, food, medicine and other essential items,” Modi said while addressing a public gathering in Chennai.

The Prime Minister noted many Indian organisations and individuals have sent assistance “for their brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka”. “India has also spoken strongly in international fora for extending economic support to Sri Lanka,” he said while insisting it would stand with the island nation through its recovery process.

“I can never forget my visit to Jaffna a few years ago. I was the first Indian PM to visit there. The Government of India is undertaking numerous projects to assist the Tamil people in Sri Lanka. These projects cover healthcare, transportation, housing and culture,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a rousing reception by BJP cadres and folk artists who had lined up along the route of his convoy. The BJP welcomed him with the hashtag #VanakkamModi (Welcome Modi) on Twitter, even as opponents trended another hashtag #GoBackModi.