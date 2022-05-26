Tamil Nadu: PM Modi lays foundation stone of development works worth over Rs. 31,000 crores in Chennai; check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore including the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was also present on the occasion. He also inaugurated 1,152 houses constructed under the Light House Project - Chennai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking during an address to the people in Chennai Modi said that the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway project would lead to the economic prosperity of the state.

"We are doing so because it is directly linked to economic prosperity. The Banglore-Chennai Expressway will connect 2 key centres of growth. The 4-lane elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal will make Chennai Port more efficient & the decongest city traffic," he said.

The project has been built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. PM Modi had launched the Lighthouse projects on January 1, 2021, to use new technology to complete housing projects faster while making them more resilient. Since then, he has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone-based monitoring.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari.

"Expansion of Neraluru to Dharmapuri& Meensurutti to Chidambaram will have many benefits. I'm happy that 5 railway stations are being redeveloped. This modernisation &development is being done keeping in mind needs of future. At the same time, it'll merge with local art & culture," Modi said upon laying the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in the state.

Redevelopment of the Railway stations project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore. The project has been undertaken to enhance the convenience and comfort of the passengers through modern amenities.

PM also dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai. The 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, will boost tourism in the region while the 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, built at a cost of over Rs 590 crore, will boost suburban connection.

"We have gathered here to celebrate yet another glorious sector of Tamil Nadu's development journey, projects worth over Rs 31,000 crores are either inaugurated or foundation stones are laid. The focus on road construction is clearly visible," the prime minister said after the inauguration.

Congratulating the people of Chennai for getting houses as a part of the Chennai Light House project under PM-Awas Yojana, Modi said, "I'd like to congratulate all who'll be getting houses as a part of Chennai Light House project under PM-Awas Yojana...We've started a global challenge to get best practices to make affordable, durable & environment-friendly homes in record time...I'm glad it's in Chennai."

In his address after inaugurating newly completed projects and laying the foundation stone for fresh schemes in the road, railway and housing sectors, Modi quoted a popular verse of nationalist poet Subramania Bharathi in praise of Tamil and said that in every field someone from Tamil Nadu was excelling.

"The people, culture and language of Tamil Nadu are outstanding. In every field, someone or the other from the state is excelling. Out of 16 medals, we won in Deaflympics, youngsters from Tamil Nadu had a role in 6 of those medals," he said.

He added that the government of India is fully committed to further popularising the Tamil language and culture.

"In January this year, the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated in Chennai. The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government," Modi said.

The new building of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Perumbakkam on the outskirts of the city was inaugurated by Modi in January.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park in Chennai worth around Rs 1430 crore. It would provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.

"To boost the economic growth of the country & with the vision to make Chennai Port a hub of economic development, the foundation stone for the multi-modal logistic park at Chennai has been laid today. Our govt is committed to developing such parks in other parts of the country," he said while laying the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park in Chennai.

"These multi-modal logistic parks will be a paradigm shift in the freight ecosystem of our country. Each of these projects across various sectors will boost job creation and our resolve to be 'Aatmanirbhar'," the prime minister added.

(with ANI inputs)

Read Also PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest drone festival