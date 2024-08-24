India Will Be Naxal-Free By 2026, Says, Home Minister Amit Shah In Raipur

Raipur (Chhatisgarh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Saturday that Maoist insurgency poses “the biggest challenge” to the Indian democratic system. He announced that India’s fight against Naxalism is entering its final phase, and it is time to take decisive action to eradicate the threat. “The country will be Naxal-free by March 2026,” he asserted.

Addressing a press conference at a hotel in Naya Raipur, Shah outlined his plan to implement an effective and coordinated strategy to eliminate Naxalism, particularly in heavily affected states like Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. He emphasized that Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police from all Naxal-affected states have been brought on board for better coordination and strategy execution.

Shah highlighted the severity of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), calling it the most significant challenge to India’s democratic framework. Over the past four decades, Naxalism has claimed 17,000 lives. Since the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, efforts have been focused on bringing Naxalites into the mainstream, he said.

Citing data, Shah noted a 53 percent reduction in Naxal incidents from 2014 to 2024 compared to the previous decade. He urged Naxals to abandon violence and surrender, warning that those who do not will face elimination. Shah assured that the new strategy would address the shortcomings of previous policies and announced the formation of an Inter-State Coordination Committee of Naxal-affected States, similar in framework to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The government is also working to fill security gaps in left-wing extremism-hit areas, with security operations and development efforts running in tandem. Shah revealed that central agencies like the NIA and the ED are actively working to dismantle Maoist financing networks.

Regarding Chhattisgarh, Shah mentioned that a new surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy will be introduced within two months. This policy will feature attractive incentives for those who lay down their arms, and the government will provide substantial support to those affected by Maoist violence.

Shah emphasized that the government’s priority is to minimize conflict and appeal to rebels to surrender. However, he warned that those who continue their fight will be met with decisive action. “Even if they fail to drop their arms, the security forces will pursue them relentlessly,” Shah asserted.

Additionally, Shah announced a special recruitment drive to enlist local youth in the paramilitary forces combating left-wing extremists.

Booklet on BNS

In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a booklet on Bharitya Nyay Sanhita in Hindi and other local dialects of Chhattisgarh got released.