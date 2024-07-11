India Weather Update For July 11: IMD Issues Red Alert In Most States In India | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Red alert warning of India Meteorological Department continues to hover around several states of India including Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Also, light rains are expected in Uttarakhand, Central India, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

On July 11, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls over Northeast & adjoining east India during next 2 days and decrease in intensity thereafter. As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka during 12th-15th; Goa during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall spell is likely over western Himalayan Region during 11th-13th and over East Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days, according to IMD.

IMD's flash flood guidance

IMD said that low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of extreme Eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh, North-west and southern parts of Assam & Meghalaya, Southern parts of NMMT and SHWB & Sikkim Met Subdivisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours. | IMD

IMD said that low to moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Coastal Karnataka and Konkan & Goa Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

IMD said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 10-11 and Bihar on July 11. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa during July 11-14. Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during July 11-12. Gujarat State on 10th; East Uttar Pradesh on July 11. Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka during 12th14th July.