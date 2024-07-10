India Weather Forecast For July 10: IMD Issues Red Alert In West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, & Meghalaya

Representative Photo |

While people in most parts of India are hoping respite from water crisis and heat wave woes with the onset of monsoon, the rain fury has now given rise to several problems like water logging, electricity cuts, rain related accidents and even flash floods in some parts of India. India Meteorological department has issued a red alert for West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya for July 10. IMD has issued an orange alert in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

IMD said that northeastern states and adjoining eastern states of India will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 days. Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal Karnataka are also likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 5 days.

IMD said that heavy rainfall spell is likely over many parts of Central India, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.

Significant amount of Rainfall (from 0830 hrs IST of 09.07.2023 to 0530 hrs IST of 10.07.2024) (in cm):

Konkan & Goa: Panjim-8, Ratnagiri-2;

Saurashtra & Kutch: Porbandar and Rajkot-5 each, Naliya-4, okha-2;

Gujarat Region: Baroda-5;

Assam: Dibrugarh-3, Silchar-2; .......(1/2) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 10, 2024

IMD's 24 hours outlook for the Flash Flood Risk (FFR) on July 10

IMD said that low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of southern parts of Arunachal Pradesh, western parts of Assam & Meghalaya and extreme south eastern parts of SHWB & Sikkim Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

IMD said that low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Uttarakhand Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

IMD said that low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Coastal Karnataka and Konkan & Goa Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.