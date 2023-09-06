India vs Bharat Row: BSP Chief Mayawati Seeks SC's Intervention

Bharat & India Row: Mayawati Seeks SC's Intervention On This Matter | File pic

Lucknow: Amidst debate about changing the name of the country from India to Bharat, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has sought intervention from the apex court.

On Wednesday, BSP Chief said that both the ruling party and opposition are hand in gloves in this matter. She said that BSP does not support the idea of changing the name. Mayawati also questioned the naming of the opposition alliance as I.N.D.I.A and said that this has given BJP an opportunity to make such a move.

'I.N.D.I.A. name change to Bharat just a diversion'

Maya said that important issues related to the woes of people are being ignored due to this frivolous debate on name change. This is the reason the BSP decided to keep a distance from both the NDA and I.N.D.I.A alliances that is in the interest of the common men. She said that if BJP has a problem with the name of the opposition alliance then it should approach the Supreme Court.

Mayawati's appeal to SC

BSP Chief said that the parties are involved in narrow politics on this issue which is not fair. Maya demanded that the Supreme Court should take suo moto action in this matter and ban the organizations keeping such names. She said that such things hamper the integrity and respect of the nation. The politics in the name of the country gives an opportunity to vested interest to distort the constitution.

Maya said that instead of changing the name the union government should make a law banning parties from using the name of the country for any alliance. She appealed to the Supreme Court to take cognizance of this matter and take appropriate action.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)