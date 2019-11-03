India vs Bangladesh T20I: What's the AQI in Delhi today?

While India and Bangladesh are preparing for the T20I which will be played in Delhi today, but the air quality remains poor in the national capital. Air quality deteriorated further but remained in the 'severe' category in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, with the pollution level hovering at 466, according to Central Pollution Control Board's 7 am weather bulletin.

National Capital remained in the 'severe' category on Sunday morning despite Saturday seeing a marginal dip in pollution with an increase in wind speed. Delhi residents woke up to mild showers in different parts of the city on early Sunday.

While the cloudy sky and haze prevented the Chhath devotees from getting a glimpse of the rising sun on the final day of the 4-day festival, the mild spell also failed to provide any respite from the 'severe' level of pollution in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there will be a possibility of light rain and thunderstorms throughout the city.

As of today morning, the AQI reading at Bawana is at 492, ITO crossing is at 487 and Ashok Vihar is at 482, all in 'Severe' category. In Ghaziabad, Vasundhara at 486 and Indirapuram at 482 on Air Quality Index. As per Skymet, the Air Quality Index for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad shows severe to hazardous readings with PMs ranging from 400 to 709.

On Friday, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency as the air quality will have an adverse health impact on all particularly the children.

The layer of smog and dust particles is due to worsening air quality causes throat irritation and leads to serious health risk. An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus or emergency" category.

A day before the scheduled T-20 match between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Central Delhi, the SDMC on Saturday said it has intensified water sprinkling in the are to curb dust and air pollution around the playground.

Delhi's Central Zone Deputy Commissioner Aman Gupta along with senior officials of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) inspected the stadium and took stock of special arrangements made there to curb pollution in area around the stadium, the civic body said in a statement. The deputy commissioner also took rounds of various areas in the central zone and identified dust pollution spots near the stadium, it added. During the inspection, the deputy commissioner instructed officials to take stringent actions instantly and issue hefty challans to anyone found burning garbage, carrying out construction activities or dumping wastes in the area.

(Inputs from Agencies)