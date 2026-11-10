'India-US Relations Unlikely To Be Affected By US Midterm Election Results,' Says MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | X

New Delhi, Nov 10: The US mid-term elections were an internal matter of the country and are unlikely to impact ties between New Delhi and Washington, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the India-US partnership enjoys strong bipartisan support in Washington and both sides remain committed to further expanding it.

"The mid-term elections are an internal matter of the US. I have no specific comment on them, beyond underlining that the India-US relationship enjoys strong bipartisan support," Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing.

"We continue to work to further strengthen our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US," he added, responding to a question.

The remarks were New Delhi's first response following the outcome of the US mid-term polls that saw severe drubbing of the Republican party.

The mid-term elections saw the Democratic Party register a resounding victory, taking control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The results were largely viewed as a reflection of voter frustration with the administration, particularly over surging gas prices triggered by conflict in the Middle East.

Jaiswal did not respond directly to a question on whether the Quad Leaders' Summit will be held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit this month in Manila.

"Recently, you would have seen that we've had several high-level engagements of the Quad Summit. We also had a (Quad) foreign ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Atlanta," he said.

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"We will keep you informed of other high-level meetings of the Quad, including at the summit level," he added.

Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the next edition of the Quad Summit is set to be held on the margins of the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and leaders of Australia and Japan are expected to attend the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit scheduled for November 16-17 in Manila.

India had planned to host the Quad Leaders' Summit last year but it didn't take place as there was no clarity from Washington on Trump's visit to the country.

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