In a significant development in Israeli politics, Ra’am party chief Mansour Abbas has reportedly agreed in principle to recognise Hamas as a terrorist organisation in exchange for what he described as a genuine political partnership in a proposed coalition government led by opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot.
Ra’am Party Chief Mansour Abbas Agrees To Recognise Hamas As Terror Group
Ra’am chief Mansour Abbas is reportedly willing to recognise Hamas as a terrorist group to secure a role in Gadi Eisenkot's anti-Netanyahu coalition.
Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 08:32 PM IST