Ra’am Party Chief Mansour Abbas Agrees To Recognise Hamas As Terror Group

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) & Ra’am Party Chief Mansour Abbas | File Pic & X @i24NEWS_EN

In a significant development in Israeli politics, Ra’am party chief Mansour Abbas has reportedly agreed in principle to recognise Hamas as a terrorist organisation in exchange for what he described as a genuine political partnership in a proposed coalition government led by opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot.

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