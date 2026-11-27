India-UAE Defence Partnership Gets Major Boost As Both Nations Push For Joint Production Of Advanced Military Equipment | X / @PIB_India

Abu Dhabi: The 14th meeting of the India-UAE Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) took place in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh from the Indian side and Under Secretary, Ministry of Defence, UAE, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser M. Al Alawi.

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According to the Ministry of Defence, the meeting provided strategic direction to the initiatives laid out in the India-UAE Strategic Defence Partnership Framework signed in May 2026 during the visit of the Prime Minister to UAE. Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral defence ties under a wide range of areas, specifically defence industry, defence innovation & advanced technology, artificial intelligence, cyber, military training and maritime safety.​​ They agreed to accelerate co-development and co-production partnerships in next-generation defence equipment.

The co-chairs decided to review the progress made in defence cooperation at regular intervals in the interim before the next JDCC. The Indian delegation comprised representatives from the Department of Defence, Indian Defence Forces, National Security Council Secretariat and Ministry of External Affairs.

To facilitate business-to-business (B2B) partnerships, a delegation from the Indian defence industry also accompanied the JDCC delegation. A B2B interaction between defence industries of the two countries was held on the sidelines of the meeting. The Indian defence industry delegation visited Tawazun Industrial Park and held a meeting with the Tawazun Economic Council, UAE, to explore potential areas of mutual cooperation with their UAE counterparts, the Ministry stated.

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The Indian delegation, led by the Defence Secretary, also called on Minister of State for Defence Affairs, UAE Mr Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei. The two dignitaries exchanged views on the emerging geopolitical situation in the Gulf & West Asia region, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Strategic Defence Partnership. The Defence Secretary conveyed greetings from Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh.

Earlier, the Defence Secretary paid solemn tributes at Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi, dedicated to the courageous soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the UAE.

India and the UAE share centuries-old historical ties rooted in trade and cultural exchanges, complemented by strong people-to-people connections. The bilateral relations have been elevated to a Strategic Partnership which now includes Strategic Defence Partnership, the Ministry concluded.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)