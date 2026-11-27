India And Yemen Review Bilateral Ties, Explore Stronger Cooperation Ahead Of 25th IORA Council Of Ministers Meeting In New Delhi | X / @MEAIndia

New Delhi: Yemen's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Awsan Abdullah Al-Aud met with Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (CPV & OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan on the sidelines of the 29th IORA Committee of Senior Officials and 25th IORA Council of Ministers meetings in New Delhi on Thursday.

Also Watch:

During the meeting, the duo reviewed the entire gamut of the India-Yemen bilateral partnership as well as discussed avenues for further strengthening cooperation.

They also touched on various matters of regional developments.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reflecting on their meeting, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X, "On the sidelines of the 29th IORA Committee of Senior Officials and 25th IORA Council of Ministers meetings, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Yemen, Awsan Abdullah Al-Aud, met Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, Sripriya Ranganathan in New Delhi on 26 November 2026. The two sides reviewed the India-Yemen bilateral relationship, exploring avenues for further strengthening cooperation, and also exchanged views on regional developments."

Read Also India Hands Over Advanced Chemical Testing Equipment To Kenya To Boost Forensic Investigations And...

Awsan Abdullah Al-Aud is on an official visit to India to participate in the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), which is slated to take place in New Delhi on Friday. As the host, India will discuss the grouping's upcoming policy roadmap, focusing on evaluating regional cooperation frameworks and exploring new avenues for partnership.

India's IORA chairmanship for the 2025-2027 period is guided by the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region".

According to an official statement issued by the MEA, this high-level gathering of ministers and senior officials representing the bloc's 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners takes place at a pivotal moment for the Indo-Pacific region.

"The New Delhi Meeting will underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development, thereby reaffirming India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region), driving collective action for an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order," the MEA noted in its statement.

Read Also Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful Arrives In India Ahead Of 25th IORA Council Of Ministers...

The Association's 23 member states comprise India, Australia, Bangladesh, Comoros, France, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen.

Meanwhile, the grouping's 12 dialogue partners include China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkiye, the UK and the US.

As noted in the official statement, the COM serves as the highest decision-making body of the Association and comprises the Foreign Ministers of IORA member states. It sets the overall policy and strategic direction of IORA, with core mandates including drafting policies, assessing cooperation milestones among member nations, and identifying new sectors for collaboration to further the grouping's goals.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)