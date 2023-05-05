India to witness rising temperatures, mercury to jump by up to 6 degrees in parts of country by May 7 | Photo: Pixabay

India is expected to experience a significant rise in temperatures, with some areas seeing an increase of up to six degrees Celsius in the coming days. According to NDTV, temperatures are set to rise by 4-6 degrees over the next three days in northwest India, with the central part of the country experiencing a gradual rise in mercury levels over the next five days.

Meanwhile, east India is unlikely to see any significant change in maximum temperatures in the next 24 hours, followed by a rise of 3-5 degrees thereafter, the report said, citing the weather office.

National Weather Department forecasts rise in temperatures

The National Weather Department forecasted maximum temperatures will likely increase and become near normal over the country by May 7, except for coastal Odisha and coastal West Bengal, where temperatures are expected to be above normal by 2-4 degrees by May 8. However, no heat wave conditions are expected to occur over any part of India during the next five days, according to the weather office.

Weather conditions in national capital

The forecast comes on the day Delhi experienced an unusual veil of shallow fog in the morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials attributed the fog to high moisture content in the air, calm winds, and a significant difference between the daytime and nighttime temperatures.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 30 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. It logged a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal, on Wednesday and a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the lowest in the month in at least 13 years.

Rainfall forecast and cyclonic circulation

The IMD has predicted a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall over northwest India on May 6 and 7. Heavy to very heavy rainfall spells are expected over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from May 7 to 9. The weather office has also said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6, leading to the formation of a low-pressure area over the same region on May 7.

It is expected to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8 and intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal.