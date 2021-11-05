India to host NSA-level regional conference on Afghanistan on 10 Nov: Report

India is likely to host the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 in Delhi. The meeting will be at the National Security Advisor (NSA) level talks chaired by the NSA Ajit Dova and will be the third of its kind.

There have been two such meetings held before in 2018 and in 2019, both were hosted by Iran. This is the first time that all Central Asian countries, not just Afghanistan’s immediate land neighbours, are participating in this format. The summit will see participation from Russia as well as Iran.

Reportedly, invitations to the conference had also been extended to China and Pakistan, but Pak's NSA Moeed Yusuf had conveyed through the media that he would not be attending. Formal responses from both are awaited.

“Pakistan’s decision is unfortunate, but not surprising. It reflects its mindset of viewing Afghanistan as its protectorate. Pakistan has not attended the previous meetings of this format. Its media comments against India are an unsuccessful attempt to deflect attention from its pernicious role in Afghanistan,” said the sources.

The high-level talks with the countries hosted by India will primarily focus on the ongoing Afghanistan situation under the Taliban regime and the problem of ISIS-K which has recently emerged after Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban earlier this year upon the withdrawal of the US Armed Forces from the region. The war-torn nation is suffering from the humanitarian crisis which seems endless.

