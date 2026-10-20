India To Host First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum By Year-End, Rajnath Singh Invites Member Nations To Participate | PTI

The forum aims to strengthen cultural ties among SCO nations, with a focus on shared heritage, art, literature and traditions.

Dushanbe: India will host the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum by the end of 2026, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Tuesday, October 20. He also invited all member countries to participate in the event, which aims to strengthen cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties.

Singh made the announcement while addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. “India, at the end of this year, will host the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. We invite all SCO member countries to participate in it,” he said.

VIDEO | Dushanbe, Tajikistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, says, "At the SCO Summit in Bishkek, our leaders highlighted the 25-year journey of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. That occasion was an opportunity to review our shared journey as well as deliberate on the way forward. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the SCO to take concrete steps on security, connectivity and opportunity. Excellencies, that message is particularly relevant for the SCO Council of Heads of Government. Our responsibility is to translate our leaders' political vision into cooperation that makes a visible difference in the lives of our people."(Source: Rajnath Singh YT)(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2026

A Platform To Celebrate Shared Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed setting up the forum during the SCO Council of Heads of State summit in Tianjin in 2025. The initiative aims to bring member countries closer by highlighting their ancient civilisations, art, literature and traditions on a global platform.

The proposed forum is a significant cultural initiative as it seeks to take cooperation beyond government-level discussions and encourage stronger connections between people across SCO countries.

Singh Reflects On SCO’s 25-Year Journey

During his address, Singh also spoke about the organisation’s 25-year journey and the importance of shaping its future through cooperation among member nations.

“At the SCO Summit in Bishkek, our leaders had highlighted the 25-year journey of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. That occasion was not only for reviewing our shared journey but also for deliberations on the future direction,” Singh said.

Security, Connectivity And Opportunity In Focus

Singh reiterated India’s vision for the SCO, built around three key pillars: security, connectivity and opportunity. Modi had earlier emphasised these priorities in Bishkek, calling for practical steps to turn them into meaningful outcomes.

“These three pillars are mutually reinforcing. Security makes investments possible, and connectivity facilitates trade. Opportunity is what security and connectivity both enable us to provide for our people,” Singh said.

Modi had also stressed that peace and security were essential for achieving these goals. “The time has come to move these three pillars beyond vision and translate them into concrete outcomes. The first and foremost requirement for this is peace and security,” he had said, PTI reports.

He had further emphasised that cooperation within the SCO should directly benefit people rather than remain limited to discussions between governments.

India Highlights Clean Energy Initiatives

Singh also highlighted India’s contribution to global efforts to promote clean energy and climate-resilient development.

He referred to the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, saying these initiatives support affordable clean energy and development capable of withstanding the effects of climate change.

Singh said Mission LiFE encourages sustainable lifestyles and responsible consumption, while the Global Biofuel Alliance promotes cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

These initiatives also reflect India’s efforts to connect economic development with environmental responsibility and long-term sustainability.

SCO Members Adopt Key Decisions For 2027

The heads of delegations adopted a joint communiqué at the 25th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, according to an official statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The decisions included approval of the SCO budget for 2027, related financial and administrative measures, and the PMTEC Action Plan for 2026-2030.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government focuses on economic cooperation and practical collaboration among member nations. India became a full member of the organisation in 2017 and continues to participate in its various mechanisms.

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Singh Holds Talks With Tajikistan And Iran Leaders

On the sidelines of the meeting, Singh met Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rosulzoda and highlighted the longstanding civilisational ties and strong people-to-people connections between India and Tajikistan.

He also held a meeting with Iran’s First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref.

Singh’s visit brought attention to India’s proposed cultural forum while reinforcing the importance of security, connectivity, economic cooperation and sustainable development within the SCO.