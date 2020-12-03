India tells Wikipedia to remove map that shows Aksai Chin in China: Report

Taking cognizance of the matter, the ministry issued an order on November 27 directing Wikipedia to remove the map as it violated the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India.

A government official told the Hindustan Times that Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Sawhney has written to Wikipedia, saying the content posted on its website was intended to “defame” the country and has the “potential to disturb the sovereignty and harmony of the nation”.

This is not the first time the government has taken up the misrepresentation of the map of India this year. Last month, the government had issued a notice to microblogging platform Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.