India Supports UN Move For Equal-Area World Map, Says Inaccurate Depiction Of Territory Unacceptable

India has backed a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for more equitable representation of the world’s regions on maps, while stressing that the country’s territorial boundaries must be depicted strictly in accordance with its official map.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India voted in favour of the resolution, titled “Correct the Map: Rebalancing Global Cartographic Representation and Promoting Equitable Representation of the World’s Regions, Particularly Africa,” which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 4.

The resolution seeks to encourage the use of equal-area map projections that more accurately represent the relative sizes of continents and regions.

Jaiswal, however, clarified that India’s support for the resolution should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any particular map projection or representation of national boundaries. He said New Delhi had also explained its vote, underlining the principle of promoting equal-area cartographic representation.

The MEA spokesperson stressed that India’s sovereign territory, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, must be shown as per the country’s official map.

“Any inaccurate or misleading depiction is unacceptable,” Jaiswal said, reiterating that India’s position on its sovereignty and territorial integrity remains clear, consistent and non-negotiable.