Nepal Flood Update: 149 Indians Rescued So Far, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Shares List Of Names

149 Indians Rescued So Far, Says MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

The Indian government has intensified efforts to locate and evacuate citizens caught in the devastating floods in Nepal, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) releasing the names of 149 Indian nationals rescued amid the ongoing crisis.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the latest update on Sunday, August 30, stating, “Update on Indian nationals rescued in Nepal as of 1730 hours today, 30th August.” The ministry has also made the list of the 149 rescued Indians available.

Rescue efforts continue amid widespread destruction

The latest development comes days after catastrophic flash floods struck parts of Nepal, particularly areas along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors. The disaster has disrupted roads, communication networks and access routes, leaving several Indian nationals stranded or temporarily uncontactable.

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Earlier updates from the MEA had put the number of Indians rescued directly from flood-affected areas at 108. This included 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu, who were brought back to India, and 63 workers from the Trishuli-I hydropower project.

India coordinates with Nepal, China

The evacuation operation is also covering Indians who had been stranded on the Chinese side of the Nepal-Tibet border. Earlier, 149 Indian nationals had safely crossed from China into Nepal, while hundreds more remained safe and in contact with Indian authorities.

India has simultaneously expanded humanitarian assistance to Nepal. According to the latest reports, 68.5 tonnes of relief material, including medicines, food packets, portable generators and water purification tablets, have been sent to Kathmandu. A specialised tunnel rescue team and forensic experts have also been deployed to support Nepal's search and rescue operations.

The MEA continues to coordinate with authorities in Nepal and China as efforts remain focused on rescuing stranded Indians, establishing contact with those still untraceable and facilitating their safe return to India.