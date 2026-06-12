India Summons US Chargé d’Affaires For 2nd Time In Days Over Attacks Involving Indian Seafarers

US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks |

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks for the second time within a week to formally protest repeated attacks on commercial vessels near the Oman coast that had Indian nationals on board.

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The latest diplomatic move follows an incident involving the Guinea-Bissau-flagged oil tanker MT Jalveer in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, carrying 20 Indian seafarers, was reportedly targeted by the US Navy, which claimed the tanker had breached its blockade against Iran in the region.

Expressing concern over the incidents, the MEA reiterated its demand for uninterrupted and secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law. The ministry stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of commercial shipping amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s position on the Strait of Hormuz remains clear, emphasising the need for unimpeded and safe navigation, while adding that the issue would continue to be raised through diplomatic channels.

Within the past week, three commercial vessels, including the Palau-flagged MT Marivex and MT Settebello, have reportedly been disabled by the US Navy. The series of incidents has allegedly resulted in the deaths of three Indian nationals, further escalating concerns in New Delhi over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the region.