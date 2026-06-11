'We Attach High Importance To Well-Being Of Our Seafarer Community': MEA Condemns Attack On Commercial Vessels

MT Jalveer | Moneycontol.com

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday, during the weekly press conference, reacted strongly to the attacks on vessels, MT Jalveer (Indian) and MT Setebello, which had Indian crew aboard, and expressed deep concern over recent attacks on shipping in West Asia.

Three Indian nationals were killed in an attack on Setebello. India lodged a strong protest with the US, calling for an end to such attacks and urging dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in the region.

MEA condemns attacks

"There have been several incidents involving Indian seafarers in West Asia in the last few days. We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafarers' community. We need not re-emphasise this point. Yesterday, we condemned the attack on a ship off the coast of Oman in which, unfortunately, we lost three Indian nationals," Jaiswal said.

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"We had summoned the US CDA here to register a strong protest. The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. These attacks must cease and end. We also call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can have an early return to peace and stability in the region," he added.

Earlier in the day, fire broke out on an Indian vessel, MT Jalveer, after being struck by US forces near Oman’s Shinas port. The ship reportedly had over 20 crew members on board. MT Jalveer is the third vessel under attack off the Oman coast near the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran. MEA confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported.

This comes after the previous attacks on MT Marivex and MT Settebello on June 8 and 10, respectively. Three Indian sailors were killed in an attack on the latter.