India Successfully Tests Cell Broadcast Alert System For Emergency Situations; Millions Of Mobile Phones Buzz With Test Alert

India Successfully Tests Cell Broadcast Alert System For Emergency Situations | X @JM_Scindia & File Pic

Mumbai: On Saturday, mobile phones across major Indian cities buzzed with a sudden, sharp alarm tone and a flashing notification, as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted its most extensive nationwide test of the Cell Broadcast Alert System. The exercise was designed to evaluate the country's disaster preparedness and ensure that critical, life-saving information can reach millions of citizens instantly during real emergencies.

Exercise evaluates disaster preparedness

​At approximately 11.15am, residents in the national captial and various state and union territories' capital cities began receiving a flash message on their screens. The notification was accompanied by a distinct, loud sound and a rhythmic vibration, designed to catch the user's attention even if the phone was on silent mode. The test message, sent in English, Hindi, and several regional languages, clearly stated,"India launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message."

​The system is developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in collaboration with the NDMA and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)'s platform SACHET. Unlike traditional SMS, which can be delayed by network congestion, cell broadcast (CB) technology allows messages to be broadcast to all mobile devices within a specific geographic area simultaneously.

Cell broadcast technology allows simultaneous alerts

​The primary goal of this exercise was to verify the performance and reliability of the mobile network infrastructure. By sending these alerts, the NDMA aims to ensure alerts reach handsets in near real-time, confirm that warnings can be restricted to specific high-risk zones and familiarise citizens with the sound and format of emergency alerts so they can react appropriately in a real crisis.

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The NDMA had informed the public and day prior to expect a test message. "The purpose of this exercise is to strengthen emergency communication systems and ensure timely dissemination of critical information during actual disasters. All citizens are requested to remain calm and not panic upon receiving the test alert," the advisory stated.

Citizens advised to click OK

​Following the test, the NDMA and Ministry of Communications issued a reminder to the public, saying that the alerts were strictly for testing purposes and ctizens were advised to simply click "OK" to dismiss the notification.

​By successfully completing this nationwide drill, India takes a significant step toward a more resilient disaster management framework, leveraging indigenous technology to safeguard its 1.4 billion citizens.

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