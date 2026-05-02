Haj Committee Announces Resolution Of Visa Issues For Pilgrims Under 15 As Saudi Arabia Reopens Nusuk Portal For Haj 2026 | FP Photo

Mumbai: The Haj Committee of India has issued a circular announcing progress in resolving visa issues affecting pilgrims under the age of 15 for Haj 2026. The development follows concerns over the cancellation of visas by Saudi authorities, which had caused uncertainty among affected families.

Matter taken up through Consulate General of India in Jeddah

​According to the circular, the matter was taken up at the appropriate level through the Consulate General of India in Jeddah. With coordinated intervention from all concerned authorities, the situation is now being addressed.

​Saudi authorities have reopened the Nusuk portal, enabling fresh visa processing for impacted young pilgrims.

Committee advise

The committee has advised all affected applicants to remain patient and await the issuance of revised visas. It assured that necessary procedures are being carried out on a priority basis to minimise disruption to travel plans.

​The circular, issued by the Chief Executive Officer of the Haj Committee, said that further updates would be communicated through State and Union Territory Haj Committees and official channels.

Further updates

​The announcement provides relief to many families who were anxious about the participation of minors in this year’s pilgrimage, signalling that administrative hurdles are gradually being resolved ahead of Haj 2026. "Families who have travelled to Mumbai with children to catch flights to Saudi Arabia were left in a tricky situation after the sudden cancellation of the visas," said a trustee from an organisation providing guidance to Haj pilgrims from Mumbai. "It was the Indian government's fault because it was the Saudi Arabian government's decision to suddenly cancel the visas."

​In the past, Saudi Arabia has banned children under 12 from coming for the pilgrimage, quoting safety reasons. For the last few years, the pilgrimage has been held in summer.

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