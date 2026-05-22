India Successfully Test-Launches Agni-1 Ballistic Missile At Chandipur Test Range In Odisha

India on Friday successfully conducted a test launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-1 ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, official sources said.

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The launch was carried out under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command, which functions under India’s Nuclear Command Authority and is responsible for managing the country’s strategic nuclear assets.

According to Defence Ministry release, the trial successfully met all operational and technical objectives, reaffirming the missile’s reliability and combat readiness. The test formed part of India’s routine evaluation exercises aimed at ensuring the effectiveness and preparedness of strategic defence systems already inducted into service.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Agni-1 missile is capable of striking targets at a distance ranging from 700 km to 1,200 km. The missile is designed for short-range strategic operations and forms an important component of India’s nuclear deterrence capability.

A similar test of the Agni-1 missile had been conducted in July last year, during which all mission parameters were also successfully achieved.