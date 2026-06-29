India Strongly Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes In Afghanistan, Calls It Assault On Sovereignty And Regional Peace | X @MEAIndia & IANS

New Delhi, June 29: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday stated that India strongly condemns Pakistan’s air strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children.

“India strongly condemns Pakistan’s air strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability,” stated the MEA.

India strongly condemns air-strikes by Pakistan on Afghan territory



🔗 https://t.co/1mONzLsCU4 pic.twitter.com/IDqzhgwPP2 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 29, 2026

“It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders. India conveys its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones, prays for early recovery of those injured and reiterates its unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it added.

At least 36 civilians, including women and children, were killed, while 163 others were injured in Pakistani military airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces, Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed on Monday.

Citing reports, Fitrat said the attacks carried out on Sunday night in the Gayan district of Paktika, Tsamkani district of Paktia and Manogai district of Kunar by Pakistani forces resulted in the death of 36 civilians and injuries to 163 others, as well as complete destruction of three residential houses.

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According to Fitrat, Pakistani forces' jets bombed a civilian residence in Mandokhail village of Tsamkani district, killing one elderly man and a child and injuring several members of the family. He alleged that when local residents gathered to conduct rescue operations, the area was bombed for a second time, killing 28 villagers and injuring 158 others.

Fitrat further said that in the Walust village of the Gayan district, another civilian residence was bombed, killing six individuals, the majority of whom were women and children. Additionally, in the Barolo village of the Manogai district, he said that the airstrike hit a civilian residence, resulting in significant property damage.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned Pakistani airstrikes in Afghan provinces, describing them as a "cowardly act of aggression".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)